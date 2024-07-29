D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

QBTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

