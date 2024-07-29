Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $37.03 on Monday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

