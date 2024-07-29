DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $0.0310

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4,026.06 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.0301371 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10,551.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

