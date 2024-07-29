Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Up 47.6% in July

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

Shares of DTCK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 174,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,761. Davis Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Davis Commodities as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

