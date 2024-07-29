DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

DBVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

