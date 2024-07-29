DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 258,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.92. 8,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,977. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

DBVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

