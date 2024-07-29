Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 21800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

