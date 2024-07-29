Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Trading 3.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $932.27 and last traded at $923.01. 339,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 404,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $894.70.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $970.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $892.76.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

