Degen Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Degen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degen has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $80.08 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00635786 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,784,051.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

