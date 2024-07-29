Degen Price Reaches $0.0055 (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Degen has a market capitalization of $68.84 million and $12.53 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degen has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00635786 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,784,051.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

