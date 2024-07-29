Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.34 and last traded at $112.88. 1,410,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,020,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

