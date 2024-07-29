Desjardins Upgrades Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) to “Moderate Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

TSE:GCL opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.33.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.