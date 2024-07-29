DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Barclays

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,313,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.