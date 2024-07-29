DigiByte Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. DigiByte has a market cap of $128.49 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,698.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.50 or 0.00667924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00111421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00240706 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00078304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,158,886,192 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

