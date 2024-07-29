Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 448,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,599,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,166,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $147.20. 923,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

