Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.04 Million

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $1.04 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.67216995 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,054,330.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

