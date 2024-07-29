Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

