Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.