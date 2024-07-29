Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. 291,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $6,939,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

