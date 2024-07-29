Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Dominion Energy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.79. 607,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,918. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

