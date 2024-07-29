Don J. Chery Sells 1,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

GBCI traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 505,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

