DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 163,716 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,284 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

