Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
DRREF opened at C$6.53 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.