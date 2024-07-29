Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRREF opened at C$6.53 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

