Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.49

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Ducommun Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

