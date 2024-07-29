DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,675. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

