Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSE EC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,189. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

