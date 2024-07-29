Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,515,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,204 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Sabre worth $49,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Sabre by 301.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 4,127,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,509. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.