Earnest Partners LLC Buys 75,006 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,006 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $74,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 157.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.02. 378,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.99 and a 1 year high of $214.46.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

