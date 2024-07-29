Earnest Partners LLC Has $15.43 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechTarget by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 102,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

