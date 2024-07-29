Earnest Partners LLC Has $56.26 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $56,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $95.85. 356,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,866. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

