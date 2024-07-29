Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,224 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ChampionX worth $41,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 18.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,842,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,905,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 4.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in ChampionX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CHX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. 1,291,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

