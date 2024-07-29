Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 339,724 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,724 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $47,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -344.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

