Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VXF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.88. 452,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $181.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

