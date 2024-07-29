Earnest Partners LLC Sells 66,639 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,639 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $76,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 1,284,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,961. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

