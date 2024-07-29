Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 735,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $6,720,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 410,108 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

