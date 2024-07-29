Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 179,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,931. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.