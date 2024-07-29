Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $101.21. 392,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,689. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

