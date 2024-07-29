Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,838 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $162.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

