Econ Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 359.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,726. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.