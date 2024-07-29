Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.07 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,852. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

