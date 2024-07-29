Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 2,900 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,010. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $149.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

