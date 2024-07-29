Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 10,330 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,552,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

