Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.71. 538,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

