Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,083,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 231,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 119,234 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,662. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $93.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

