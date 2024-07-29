Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $70.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

