Edwards Lifesciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,530 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 4,631 call options.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,866. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

