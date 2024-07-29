Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.04.

ELD stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.17.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74. Insiders have sold a total of 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

