Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $824.77 and last traded at $810.01. 854,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,973,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $804.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $870.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $784.03. The stock has a market cap of $765.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

