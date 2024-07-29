Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Up 4%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.53. 862,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,813,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

