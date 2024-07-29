Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 8.7%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 984.50 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 994.50 ($12.86). Approximately 890,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 396,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,089.84 ($14.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.43) to GBX 1,565 ($20.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,038.46%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

